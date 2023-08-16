By Dinty W. Moore

The tired maxim “Write what you know” is familiar to anyone who has ever lifted a pencil. Starting out on my writing path, I remember hearing that advice and worrying over how limiting that advice would be. I knew little to nothing.

Eventually, I ran across the reverse, teachers suggesting I should “Write what I don’t know.” That seemed far more expansive, but also counterintuitive. The world is full of people blabbering on about their opinions with little to nothing backing them up.

It took me a while feeling my way through various subjects and genres of nonfiction before I realized the true answer was,

“Write what you want to know more about.”

My book The Accidental Buddhist was my attempt to understand why, in the mid-1990s, interest in meditation, Buddhism, and mindfulness was starting to bloom not in New York and San Francisco, where it was old news, but in places like Iowa, West Virginia, and suburban Atlanta. I went in blind, full of questions, and by the end I found unexpected answers, and also became Buddhist myself.

I learned a lot about writing with that project — the most fruitful path is to write what you don’t understand. Write toward the unknown (or unknowable), focusing always on what puzzles you the most, not what you think you have already figured out.

Too often, writers of true stories lock in early on what they do know about the story – the times, the places, the apparent facts – and what results is a flat, or tedious, retelling of the past.

This is especially true of memoir, which works best as an act of discovery. Writers need to enter a memoir project (essay or book) brimming with curiosity and true uncertainty, or we risk pushing the story where we think it should go, rather than where it might take us (always a more interesting place).

Who better to trust on this than memoirist Abigail Thomas: “If your memoir ends where you thought it was going to end, you aren’t doing it right.”

Right on, Abbie!

The fuel that runs the engine of good writing is the curiosity of the writer, the process of thinking aloud on the page, uncovering what we didn’t know the morning we sat down to begin our memoir or story.

Dinty W. Moore is author of the memoirs Between Panic & Desire and To Hell With It, and the writing guides Crafting the Personal Essay and The Mindful Writer, among many other books. He has published essays and stories in Harper’s, The New York Times Magazine, Georgia Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere.