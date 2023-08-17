Thank You, Writer’s Digest!

Each year, Writer’s Digest offers readers a list of the 101 Best Websites for Writers, hoping to “guide writers of all ages, genres, and skill levels to reputable and useful resources to inspire, educate, and support them in every stage of their writing journey.”

Among the categories offered are Best Genre/Niche Websites, and among that grouping is the category for Creative Nonfiction. Brevity is grateful to share the honors this year with Hippocampus Magazine, our favorite cousin. (If you check the list, it looks as If we came in first, but in fact, the list is alphabetical, so Brevity seems to land on top, yet it is actually a dual-honor.)

We are completing our 25th year as an online magazine of concise literary nonfiction, and our 17th year providing the Brevity Blog. A little recognition is always nice, and something as big as this is super nice!

Thanks Writer’s Digest.