American Breakdown: Crafting a Literary Mystery & Memoir

by Marcia Meier

Jennifer Lunden

In her genre-crossing literary mystery, American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life, Jennifer Lunden crafts a story that interweaves wide-ranging threads such as chronic illness, environmental pollution, chemical sensitivity, and the history of a little-understood illness that was questioned and made fun of by the medical community for over 100 years into a complex and fascinating memoir that masterfully brings the reader into the world of her illness, and recovery. Lunden and I spoke recently over Zoom.

Marcia Meier: American Breakdown has exceptional breadth and depth in the topics it explores, from chronic illness to chemicals in the environment, to psychiatry, to capitalism, to 19th-century medicine. How did you decide on the structure of this book?

Jennifer Lunden: I didn’t know the book was going to have as wide a breadth as it did. That really happened as a result of being curious and wanting to get the bottom of things. Doing that, the book became much more multidisciplinary than I pictured at the beginning. An agent I spoke to very early on said the memoir should be the through line, and that was good advice. Then my agent recommended that I restructure the book so the memoir was in chronological order.

Originally it was just going to be third person, objective, factual. But really quickly I felt like I needed a story, a memoir aspect to help people connect to these bigger stories I wanted to tell.

MM: You ultimately discovered you were suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS). But it was many years—more than 27—that you were ill. Can you briefly explain what these are and how they affected you?

JL: The first thing that happened was I had a case of mono, which is a fatiguing illness. I was very tired and also had just moved to Maine so was under a lot of stress to make a living and get established. I finally found a doctor who diagnosed me with CFS. It’s symptom-based. Fatigue is the most common, like bedridden fatigue. Also post-exertional malaise, which for me meant even just getting up and walking down to the corner store for a stick of butter would exhaust me for the rest of the day. Other people have serious neurological symptoms: brain fog is one.

I’d been sick for a few years yet was still using pesticides and other chemicals without thinking about how they were affecting my body. Initially I had a reaction to some soft soap that somebody had. When my boss put a new desk in my office, I started experiencing headaches day after day. Well, the new desk was off-gassing formaldehyde. For me the worst symptoms were headache and brain fog. Some people react to all kinds of things: car exhaust, dryer sheets.

MM: Your own illness is the thread that binds all these topics together. How long did it take to write this book, and how did your illness both inform and affect the writing of it?

JL: I was still very ill when I read the biography of Alice James in 1996, which sparked the whole book. I was really interested in her neurasthenia, and how much it felt like the same experience as my chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, which is the preferred term now. I began to fantasize about writing a book about Alice and me. I started researching in 2001 as I was finishing up my master’s degree in social work. It informed the writing because I feel like having a bodily experience similar to Alice’s helped me to understand Alice in a way that the wonderful, amazing biographer Jean Strouse might not have been able to understand her.

The other thing is my illness makes me have to be in my body. It challenges me to be in the place that’s not as comfortable to me as being in my head. Which I think makes me a better writer. But also having this illness prevented me from being as productive as I would have been without it.

MM: Alice James, born in the mid-1800s and younger sister to the writer Henry James, becomes your companion on your journey to recovering your health. Who was she and what role did she play in your journey?

JL: Alice just made feel that I wasn’t alone with this very alienating illness. I call her my “dead bed companion.” She was someone I wanted to hang out with. She was so sharp-minded and so smart and so funny and so edgy. Yes, she was a woman of her time, but I don’t think we think of women in that time as having the intellectual heft and wit that she had.

MM: Just before you finished the book, you had a relapse—how are you doing today?

JL: Thank God, I’m doing so much better than I was then. I was basically on the bed or on the couch. Even walking to the bathroom was exhausting, other people were taking me to appointments, my husband was doing every single thing around the house. Now I’m able to swim in the river, play with our new puppy. I’m not able to do everything but I’m so much better.

MM: Has your philosophy on life changed through this experience?

JL: I got this illness when I was 21. One thing that I know that’s changed is I am fully aware that the worst thing can happen to me. Most of us walk around thinking, well that wouldn’t happen to me. Also, understanding that it’s really important to feel my feelings. That absolutely came from the illness, and from therapy. As for writing the book, it gave me something I was passionate about and a focus. It was something that mattered to me. And now I’m a writer with a book.

MM: What are you working on now?

JL: I’m writing about the river. I’ve been swimming at the river for many, many years. I want this book to be about the wonder and the connection I feel with the animals, nature and the people whom I meet there. I want to bring that feeling to others.

Marcia Meier is an author, book editor, and publisher of Weeping Willow Books. Her latest book, Face, a Memoir, won the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award, the May Sarton Award for Memoir, and was shortlisted for the 2021 Eric Hoffer Book Award grand prize. She is the author of six other books, wrote for newspapers for many years, and her freelance articles and poetry have been published in numerous magazines and journals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and an MFA in creative writing, and teaches middle school English. Visit her website for more information.

Jennifer Lunden, recipient of the 2019 Maine Arts Fellowship for Literary Arts and the 2016 Bread Loaf–Rona Jaffe Foundation Scholarship in Nonfiction, writes at the intersection of health and the environment. Her essays have been published in Creative Nonfiction, Orion, River Teeth, DIAGRAM, Longreads, and other journals; selected for several anthologies; and praised as notable in Best American Essays. A former therapist, she was named Maine’s Social Worker of the Year in 2012.