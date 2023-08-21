The Future of CNF Writing, Editing and Publishing in a World with AI, Part 1

AN INTERVIEW WITH SIL HAMILTON

By Andrea A. Firth

Sil Hamilton, machine learning researcher at McGill University, has spent the last five years studying how generative artificial intelligence (AI), new tools like ChaptGPT, is impacting our literary culture and scrutinizing how authors are working AI into their writing. He is on a mission to share his understanding of what AI holds for the writing, editing and publishing fields. Brevity Blog editor Andrea A. Firth talked with Sil about AI and the future of creative nonfiction writing.

Andrea A. Firth: What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

Sil Hamilton: There are a couple ways to answer that question. ChatGPT is a chatbot created by the company OpenAI. You go to a website, type in a question and the chatbot will respond to you.

On the back end, ChatGPT is a large language model—a self-trained computer program that can read natural language and autocomplete transcription—it’s a bit like when you type a few words into your phone and it offers suggestions, but ChatGPT’s auto-suggestion feature is increased in complexity by a couple of orders of magnitude. ChaptGPT can respond with a single sentence or many sentences and continue that process as though it’s holding an interview. It can answer all sorts of questions and write any kind of document within reason. It just needs to have seen an example of that sort of document before. It can produce creative writing, but not in a super way.

AAF: What data has been used to train ChatGPT? I’ve read that the data set is proprietary, so we don’t actually know what’s in it.

SH: But we do know what data was used for the three earlier models before the current ChatGPT(4). Basically, the developers fed the model “the whole of the internet.” And this includes hundreds of thousands of pages of copyrighted material, novels, books, manuscripts and peer reviewed papers.

AAF: New books? Self-published books? Manuscripts that have not been made available online? They had access to the full text?

SH: It’s growing ever more likely that for the average author, their book is available in some shape or form online, especially because there are many websites dedicated to pirating this material. Big name authors and small names too. I’ve spoken to authors who have published one or two books, and they were surprised to find out that their books were in this dataset.

AAF: Are they continuing to “feed” ChaptGPT new data?

SH: OpenAI says that they will be updating the model in six-month intervals. But that doesn’t necessarily imply that they’ll be giving it newer data. ChatGPT launched in late November, 2022, so they’ve missed their first update in the interim.

That said, as time goes on and as people turn to these chatbots for trusted information, it’s going to become more and more important for OpenAI and other developers to update their models with accurate information.

AAF: You’ve given us a good sense of what ChatGPT is. Can you describe what it isn’t?

SH: It’s not a search engine. Even if you give ChatGPT access to the internet (which is possible if you pay for it), the model may opt to forgo searching Google and answer with its own information.

But that does not mean ChatGPT has intent, that’s an essential point. It responds to your questions and requests because that’s what it’s been trained to do. It is not self-aware—although it might sometimes seem so.

When it comes to creative nonfiction, this is important because producing good art is about intention. It’s the desire to do something, it’s the desire to transmute some sort of deep emotional effect into a piece of writing. If the model is not self-aware, what does that mean for its output? And especially for authors using it in their work?

AAF: As far as writing goes, what are ChatGPT’s strengths?

SH: It’s good at form, but not good at content. Evidence shows it’s not able to generate great content from nothing. But if you give it the content, like a short piece of writing, it will be able to rewrite it following your direction. It’s good at rewriting and co-writing.

It’s also good at creating a lot of content quickly, ChatGPT can generate up to 8,000 words in response to a prompt. I see content writers (e.g., marketing copy, social media posts, press releases) being threatened by this rather significantly.

It’s good at generating synonyms, an excellent thesaurus. It’s also very good at writing titles.

And it’s good at nonfiction like business documents, letters, travelogues, almost everything that is not literary. For very short things, it’s pretty good, but still not creative, its answers are routine, very rote.

AAF: ChatGPT’s weaknesses?

SH: ChatGPT’s creativity has been getting worse over time. I’ve noticed that it has problems with metaphor. It’s not good at withholding information, because the model doesn’t have any sort of memory. How can it keep a secret or maintain suspense over many paragraphs if it’s constantly forgetting what it was writing about?

Moreover, the tone is very, very corporate. Very repetitive and safe.

AAF: Will the creativity of these models improve over time?

SH: The model doesn’t necessarily understand what creativity is at a basic level. There’s something about being embodied in an environment, about having life experiences that the model still does not understand. It doesn’t have the sources or inspirations for a good piece of writing yet, because it’s still undertrained and hasn’t received enough information, visual or otherwise, to really be good at literary writing. And it may be those are things that can’t entirely be transmitted in text.

AAF: How would you describe ChatGPT’s voice?

SH: The model’s voice can be described variously as corporate English, AP English, or the voice of a straight white male. That is the default that it has been trained with; that is the default OpenAI has explicitly given ChatGPT.

Compared to earlier models, the most recent ChatGPT, has been trained with a dataset to make it more honest, to make it more safe, to make it more conforming to better fill non-creative roles like being a shopping chatbot. It isn’t trained to be a literary savant.

Part 2 of this interview with Sil Hamilton will be posted on Thursday, August 24th.

_____

Sil Hamilton is a graduate student studying AI and literature at McGill University. He has spent the last five years exploring how AI can help bridge the gap between the sciences and the humanities, and has published his findings at conferences like ACL, COLING, and AAAI. His work on predicting editorial trends in journalism with GPT has been covered by The Financial Times and Le Devoir. Sil has given talks on language models at the Nieman Foundation at Harvard University, the Brown Institute for Media Innovation at Columbia University, and the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Find his website is here and reach him on Twitter at @srhm_ca.