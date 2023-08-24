The Future of CNF Writing, Editing and Publishing in a World with AI, Part 2

AN INTERVIEW WITH SIL HAMILTON

AAF: Our conversation has focused on OpenAI’s model ChatGPT (4). Several competitive models have launched. Do any rival that model?

SH: Right now, I think ChatGPT and Claude.ai from Anthropic are the best for end users.

AAF: Writers of creative nonfiction and memoir tell true stories. There have been several articles citing examples of ChatGPT “lying” or “hallucinating.”

SH: ChatGPT has never seen the world, so it doesn’t have a ground truth. The model often does not know if something is really the way that it’s been told. It will try to figure out valid ways of responding and often we would consider those responses lies, but the model does not consider it a lie, because it can’t discern what is a lie. Does it lie on purpose? I don’t think so.

AAF: Is ChatGPT better at fiction or nonfiction? Is that relevant?

SH: It’s relevant insofar as one might want nonfiction to be truthful. ChatGPT is good at writing narratives. It understands scene flow and transitions, how to handle characters, how much time to spend on a character’s point of view internally versus externally. It’s not perfect at it, but it understands how characters should be treated. Technically, everything ChatGPT says is fictional from its point of view because it doesn’t necessarily know what is real, but we might understand it to be nonfictional if it correlates with our understanding of the world. In short, it depends on the reader.

AAF: You can ask ChatGPT to write in the voice of a specific writer, like Ernest Hemingway or Joan Didion. Can the model be trained to write in the voice of the user?

SH: These models are very good at copying writing styles. If you give it the content and ask it to rewrite it, in a specific style, say like Hemingway’s, it will be able to do it. But if you ask the model to write point blank from Hemingway’s perspective or in his style, the model won’t be able to do this unless the content supplied.

But the answer is yes. Given a few samples the model could write in your style to some degree. The model starts to fail when it’s asked to write in your style but has not been trained on a relevant example.

AAF: Is ChatGPT good at editing? Will it replace editors?

SH: When you consider creative writing and editing, the notion of taste comes up. ChatGPT is not conscious or sentient. It doesn’t form specific tastes. For us, taste is intuitive and forms over time. It’s safe to say these models do not have a sense of taste quite just yet.

The model can copyedit and fix typos, and it’s able to do that quite well. I worry for copyeditors. Although jasper.ai, which is a major AI copywriting company, recently went through layoffs. So perhaps that might not actually pan out in the long run.

For literary editors, I think present AI models could go through the slush pile and identify the bottom 80%. What the model can’t do is pick out the diamond in the rough, It can rewrite, shift and replace things because it’s good at form. But when it comes to the content part of editing, I think there’s less to worry about.

AAF: How will ChatGPT impact teachers of creative writing?

SH: For teachers, I’m going to assume that the biggest threat vector is not the model itself but with students using the model. A study done by Pew Research Center found 56% of American high schoolers admit to having used ChatGPT. And at Stanford, I know that the number is more like 35%. And 12% of undergraduates admit to having submitted content produced by ChatGPT. Students are using these models.

AAF: Are there good tools available to detect ChatGPT-generated writing?

SH: No. To detect content produced by ChatGPT, we need a model that is better than ChatGPT. And right now ChatGPT is the best model we have.

AAF: Can you speak to the short- and long-term impacts of generative AI on writing creative nonfiction?

SH: I expect other writing industries to be impacted more heavily in the short term. We’re seeing this with the Writers Guild of America strikes, the unions that represent writers in film, TV, radio and online media. And in journalism too as news organizations try to react in real time to what they perceive these technologies can do.

I don’t see the publishing industry reacting as much in the short term simply because it is a more traditional industry and less terminally online than other professions. In the long term, it’s a flip of the coin. It’s always possible that the model will suddenly get really good at creative writing. But we won’t know until that happens. But we do know that we’re going to run out of high-quality text to train these models with in the next two years. So, you might make the argument that we’ll know in two years whether these models will supplant writers.

AAF: The comedian Sarah Silverman and other writers have sued OpenAI for illegally using their copyrighted work to train ChatGPT. Do you think writers should try to protect their work product from being used by AI models or is it futile?

SH: Even if it is futile, they should in my opinion. It’s been a grand theft in a way. There are several class action lawsuits pending against OpenAI pinned to the idea that they’ve been using people’s data without permission, just by scraping the open internet. And it’s true, that is what’s been happening.

It’s such a gray zone given these models are only five years old. And one has to remember that the model is unlikely to take a book and replicate it word for word. It’s not technically pirating in quotes or stealing. It’s something else. It’s the machine learning from the book and then writing. But there’s something off about that.

I hope these lawsuits trigger legislative change in U.S., because if not, there’s not much you can do.

Sil Hamilton is a graduate student studying AI and literature at McGill University. He has spent the last five years exploring how AI can help bridge the gap between the sciences and the humanities, and has published his findings at conferences like ACL, COLING, and AAAI. His work on predicting editorial trends in journalism with GPT has been covered by The Financial Times and Le Devoir. Sil has given talks on language models at the Nieman Foundation at Harvard University, the Brown Institute for Media Innovation at Columbia University, and the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Find his website is here and reach him on Twitter at @srhm_ca.