[…] The Art of Juggling Simultaneous Projects (or Trust Your Own Process) […]

By Michelle Redo

“No one but you will get this right.”

I was surprised by the words that slipped out of my mouth as I sat, headphoned, at my studio desk in Maine. The writer I spoke to, Charlotte Maya, stood in her blanketed closet in Los Angeles reading from her memoir, Sushi Tuesdays, exploring her husband’s death by suicide. The section she was about to read described the seminary project her son created memorializing his father after years of not being able to hear, much less say, the words “dead” or “dad.” It was a moment only she had lived, expressed in words only she could write, and now, voiced in an interpretation I believed she was uniquely poised to tell.

As I’ve produced the Sushi Tuesday audiobook I’ve thought about how the stages of the project differ from the process of editing podcasts, and the process of writing my own memoir. Simultaneous complementary activities.

As a podcaster I pick sections from writers’ books or sometimes help them edit their personal essays before they read it aloud. I’m thinking about the words, sometimes suggesting tweaks, cutting together best takes and editing conversation for clarity and flow.

What’s been an unfamiliar freedom in producing an audiobook has been the words themselves. They are fixed. No cuts, no suggestions. Those negotiations have all been settled. The ink is dry. My job is to listen precisely, vividly to the words which exist on the page. “I don’t have to think at all!” I reported to my husband one day after an early session with my writer/narrator. “At least about the words themselves.”

However, it means all my focus can fall on how the emotion and inflection of her reading will bring alive the meaning in the words.

This process has been reminding me of something I often feel when I write. The words on the page equate to some fraction of their understanding. They gain greater dimension in the ear of our listener when breathed to life, most particularly, through the voice of she who wrote it.

In our second phase of the project, Charlotte Maya and I each listened through her full read of the book. First to confirm the words; also to affirm the quality of the sound, but moreso for meaning. Did it all sound the way she’d intended it? She listened and replied with some questions. Was it too slow here? Did it need more expressiveness there? We each noted the places where it didn’t seem right and compared them. Recorded again. Listened again.

My time on this project gave me another thought. Editing an audiobook is not unlike editing my own memoir-in-progress (or even living one’s life). How many times does it take going over something until we get it right?

For my memoir I’ve done the giant “print out” of all 523 pages of my messy first draft in hopes of getting it down to a workshoppable 300 pages. My own questions for this revision include: What the heck is my point? What am I trying to say? Which story is a diversion? Which anecdote brings out a more nuanced comprehension of my point? Which “darling” is best excised for a stand-alone essay, or a case-in-point story for one of my podcast intros, or even just something to share on for walk with a friend.

I also produce a podcast for writer and retreat leader Nadine Kenney Johnstone. I was editing her conversation with the self-described ‘Unkind’ Editor Allison K. Williams (Brevity’s social media editor) as they talked about how many revisions it takes to get to completion of a memoir. The answer was seven. Allison ticked off the to-dos of each revision in a manner that conjured up a commercial from my 1970’s childhood…How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? Three! (See how tone is everything?)

What’s my point? Every project I do has helped a different one move forward in an unanticipated way. I’ve started to trust this secret alchemy. Somehow the stuckness of one becomes revealed in the process of another. As Allison summarized the stages, I translated them into my other projects. My manuscript is only at phase two. Vomit draft? Done. Focus on the story draft? My current groove.

For the audiobook though Allison’s draft versions get a shuffled order. Does the intonation bring the words fuller meaning? Check. Is the quality of the recording flawless? Check. Is the sound of her voice consistent from chapter to chapter? After, coincidently, my 7th listen through, I can report with a big exhale, check.

One particular thought from Charlotte’s memoir frequently reverberates in my head. “There is really only one story, and they are all different.”

I’ve often commiserated with other writers about how keeping one’s butt in the chair, cracking open the laptop is the discipline of the work. And it is. But for those moments when we all feel stuck, maybe put down the red pen and turn our minds elsewhere, whether it’s going on a walk, or even just sweeping the floor, and allow for the way peripheral vision can illuminate the next steps of your journey, in all directions. The only one with knowledge of that way forward is you.

___

Michelle Redo is a podcaster, writer and independent audio producer. She is the creator and host of Daring to Tell and the audio producer of the podcast Heart of the Story with Nadine Kenney Johnstone, and has consulted other writer/podcasters. And now, the proud producer of the audiobook Sushi Tuesdays narrated by the author, Charlotte Maya. Michelle spent more than thirty years as an award-winning audio producer for WGBH Radio in Boston, has been requested to speak to aspiring voiceover students, and has taught audio production at the Banff Centre, Banff, Canada.