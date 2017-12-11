Writing is Everything
December 11, 2017 § 19 Comments
By Ann V. Klotz
These days, not a lot of writing is happening in my life. Even at the writing retreat I had looked forward to all year, I produced very little; my school needed me—about twelve times—and my family needed me: my adult-ing daughters, my teenage son, my husband. Finally, I surrendered, realizing I would not be doing as much writing as I had hoped. We can’t choose when we are needed. I consoled myself with the idea that perhaps there would something to learn to write about later. Six weeks post-retreat, the need to write is making itself manifest a million times a day. Earlier this week, I heard myself saying to my husband, “Yes, right now,” but in my head, I had said, “Yes, write now.” Writing is everything.
Even when I am not really writing, the rhythms of my life remind me of writing or of not writing.
Awake in the middle of the night, sentences form, but I am too tired to write them down. In the morning, they are gone, geese honking in formation, headed South. Who gives the signal to land, drop back, switch formation, I wonder, hearing their honking. A few nights ago, the first freeze descended on our garden. Beneath the bathroom window, I note the herbs staggering, browned unexpectedly in their pots, branches stretched, desperate supplicants—all the writings I’ve started and abandoned.
Those abandoned projects reproach me. In the family room closet, I discover a bag of knitting, soft black wool shot through with colors–a shawl started long ago on huge needles. Some pieces call me years later, not yet finished, but patient, knowing a burst of inspiration will bring me back.
Stopped at a light, I watch a neighbor raking leaves, piling them at the curb. It’s a Sisyphean task, really. Rake, rake, scatter. I remember my Dad burning leaves in a tall metal basket, the smoke delicious at the other end of the garden where I clutch my bamboo rake, its teeth scratching across asphalt as I pretend to be Cinderella dancing with the Prince instead of doing housework for the Stepmother. I think about all the words I wish I had time to pile, one on top of the other. A gust blows a swirl of leaves into the street: all the pieces that get away.
I walk on the treadmill thinking about habit, how good it is when my writing habit and my exercise habit are integrated in my daily life, how frustrating it is when one or both lapse, how fragile my well-intentioned routines. “I am not a tumbleweed,” I counsel myself. “I have agency. Nothing is stopping me from walking, from writing. Just get on with it,” I scold myself. It sounds so easy.
I empty the dishwasher, drive our son to school, tidy piles of books and papers throughout my house, talk to my adult daughters. I am moving through my life but fretting, too, about my stalled memoir. Am I stuck because I don’t have time to dig in or am I avoiding the hard stuff?
Recently, I came into the kitchen at 5:30 a.m., started the coffee and got ready to feed the dogs. There, in front of the cabinet where we store kibble, lay a decapitated chipmunk, paws high in the air. Shrieking, I fled. On the other side of the swinging door, I felt embarrassed, trapped, helpless. I wanted to be brave, to cope calmly with this unexpected gift from our cat. Is the rodent a symbol of the tough stuff I’ve maneuvered around? Is it a call to action? There was no avoiding this corpse. I should not be afraid of small dead things, but I am. Reluctant, I climbed the stairs and rouse my sleeping husband, who is annoyed. When he understood the thing was not entirely the thing, he came downstairs. I needed to do the dishes, feed the dogs, make the coffee, I bleated. He knew what I needed was his care. I felt guilty and grateful when the small body wrapped in a blue plastic grocery bag was deposited into the kitchen trash. I spilt the basket of old coffee grounds over it, ashes to ashes, grounds to grounds.
Last Saturday I found myself with several unscheduled hours. My son was occupied, my husband napping. Could it be true? Time to write? Inclination? All those weeks flood onto the page, a dam unstopped. I’m back.
___
Ann V. Klotz is a writer in the early hours of the morning and the Headmistress of Laurel School during the rest of the day and night. Her house is overrun with rescue dogs and tiny cats. She is trying a “do it yourself MFA” in Creative Nonfiction by taking one online course after the next, ordering too many books to read about craft and too many memoirs to read in one lifetime, studying recently with Kate Hopper and Joelle Fraser, and taking a zen position about the loss of her shift key.
Wonderful images to make us relate to the frustration and its release. Thank you.
I’ve had a busy full life, with dabbling in writing off and on when time allows. Now in my seventies, around two years ago, I fully embraced writing with gratitude that I’m still given the time. You expressed all this beautifully! We’re always aware of time running out and striving to make time for the things/people we love.
http://www.meinthemiddlewrites.com
Such great tiny scenes and images here, Ann. Seems you have been writing after all. Thank you for this lovely piece of work.
Reblogged this on Write, Already! and commented:
This day too shall come for me…
[…] via Writing is Everything […]
I have a busy life and am constantly distracted. Thanks for putting my feelings into words!
Oh Ann, how I love your words! With this essay, especially, you managed to eloquently capture so much of what I’ve been feeling this fall. My heart cries, me too! me too! And those darn geese that fly away by morning? I’m well acquainted with those creatures.
Thank you. There is all the rest of it that prods and tears at me, but right there, all the time, that need to write, that reward of creation, that satisfaction of completion, that hope that it will all return.
[…] via Writing is Everything […]
Nice talk
Keep on keeping on, Ann! I needed your example and encouragement this morning. Thanks.
So beautifully written, Ann! I’m feeling the same way, struggling with the ways life “gets in the way” of what I want to do, but remembering that even when I’m not actually writing, I’m still working on it.
I could have written this and not changed much. Solitary writing retreat time?
Thanks for reminding me there are many of us who feel this overwhelming need to write but have other lives that could easily fill our waking moments. And you are spot on–we are always gathering ideas and writing in our heads. I have purchased a small recorder (size of a flash drive) that I carry and tell my ideas or phrases to throughout the day and the numerous times I wake up in the night with ideas.
Ann, I’m so glad the dam is unstopped. All that life you’ve been living makes you the write you are. xo
Love this Ann. So beautiful, and so connected to nature.
This is so relatable. But in the end it makes us who we are. Glad you are writing again.
Really poignant and honest, with echoes in all our lives- all the readers and writers who lurk on WordPress, when perhaps they should be planning the work meeting/cooking dinner/tidying the house… keep it up, no matter what! G
Nice flow of writing 🙂
A wonderful piece, Ann, that must resonate with so many of us out here in the land of mum/wife/employee/cook/cleaner/cat-feeder/writer, where as you can see writer often comes last. Thanks for reminding us that we can also start that list with writer and not just stick it on at the end of everything else that we do in our lives.