Brevity’s 2018 Pushcart and Best American Nominees

We are proud to announce our nominees for the 2018 Pushcart Prize anthology and Best American Essays. The choice wasn’t easy in any way, because we’ve once again been blessed with so many talented writers and outstanding essays, but we’ve narrowed it down and sent off our nomination packets to the editors of the Pushcart and BAE anthologies. You can read the nominated essays by following the links just below. Congratulations everyone, and thanks to everyone for sending us your stellar work.

Our 2018 Pushcart nominees:

Solving for X

by PAM DURBAN

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/solving-for-x/

Aphorisms for a Lonely Planet

by LANCE LARSEN

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/aphorisms-for-a-lonely-planet/

Women These Days

by AMY BUTCHER

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/women-these-days/

The Farmers’ Almanac Best Days for Breeding

by JOHN A. MCDERMOTT

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/best-days-for-breeding/

Ace of Spades

by JULIE MARIE WADE

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/ace-of-spades/

The Cremation

by XUJUN EBERLEIN

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/the-cremation/

Our 2018 Best American Essays nominees:

The six essays listed above, as well as:

Meanness

by BEVERLY DONOFRIO

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/meanness/

Survival

by FLEDA BROWN

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/survival/

What I Took

by HEATHER SELLERS

https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/what-i-took/