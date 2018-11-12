Brevity’s 2018 Pushcart and Best American Nominees
November 12, 2018 § 2 Comments
We are proud to announce our nominees for the 2018 Pushcart Prize anthology and Best American Essays. The choice wasn’t easy in any way, because we’ve once again been blessed with so many talented writers and outstanding essays, but we’ve narrowed it down and sent off our nomination packets to the editors of the Pushcart and BAE anthologies. You can read the nominated essays by following the links just below. Congratulations everyone, and thanks to everyone for sending us your stellar work.
Our 2018 Pushcart nominees:
Solving for X
by PAM DURBAN
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/solving-for-x/
Aphorisms for a Lonely Planet
by LANCE LARSEN
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/aphorisms-for-a-lonely-planet/
Women These Days
by AMY BUTCHER
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/women-these-days/
The Farmers’ Almanac Best Days for Breeding
by JOHN A. MCDERMOTT
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/best-days-for-breeding/
Ace of Spades
by JULIE MARIE WADE
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/ace-of-spades/
The Cremation
by XUJUN EBERLEIN
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/the-cremation/
Our 2018 Best American Essays nominees:
The six essays listed above, as well as:
Meanness
by BEVERLY DONOFRIO
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/meanness/
Survival
by FLEDA BROWN
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/survival/
What I Took
by HEATHER SELLERS
https://brevitymag.com/nonfiction/what-i-took/
Impressive.
I don’t understand: It’s November 2018 and the Pushcart and BAE books are already out. So how are these nominees for 2018?