Barry Lopez: On Art and Living Well
December 28, 2020
The author Barry Lopez passed away on Christmas Day, and we will truly miss him. His sentences were beautiful, and he was as well: setting an example as an artist, a citizen, and a human being.
Thankfully, he left us with so much of his wisdom and heart, including this passage, on the subject of hope and why we make art:
“In conversations over the years with other writers and artists about what we’re actually supposed to be doing, I’ve been struck by how often, deep down, the talk becomes a quest for the same mysterious thing. Underneath the particular image in question, the particular short story or musical composition, we’re looking for a source of hope. When a conversation about each other’s work doesn’t pivot on professional jargon or drift toward the logistics of career management, when it’s instead deferential and accommodating, we’re sometimes able to locate a kind of Rosetta Stone, a key to living well with the vexing and intractable nature of human life. If any wisdom emerges in these conversations, it offers sudden clarification. It’s the Grail shimmer. You feel it, and you can’t wait to get to work.”
Barry Lopez once told a room of English teachers to give up the idea of reaching all students and focus teaching those who were “bankable.” In conversation afterwards I assured him that decades of teaching high school students proved to me that no one could be certain who was bankable. I know tenured professors who say that same. He told me he would remember what I said, and I felt my perspective being woven into his story.
Such a sad loss. I love these words about the hopeful spirit of teaching.
RIP, Barry
What a loss for all of us. But fortunately, he left us with so much beauty, wisdom, and good writing. I reread his roadkill essay several times a year. It’s one of my favorites.
In a conversation with Fred Bahnson reprinted in THE SUN, Dec. 2019, Barry Lopez said many important things about the world and about writing. I was very struck with this: “The storyteller’s responsibility is to remember what we are all prone to forget, and to say it memorably.” What a legacy he has left us.
❤
The Grail shimmer. A beautiful notion that does what it is.