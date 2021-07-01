A Picture’s Worth 75000 words
July 1, 2021 § 17 Comments
By Damhnait Monaghan
Shortly after she sold my debut novel New Girl in Little Cove, my agent sent me an email that made my giddy heart droop:
“You are going to need (and want) a professional author photo for your book jacket.”
Need? Maybe. But want? Nuh-uh.
Still, I went to my bookshelf and pulled down a few books to study the author photos, examining clothing, props and arm placement. Black-and-white or colour? Smiling or serious? Toothy smile or close-lipped? Who knew?
I googled a few articles, learning that your author photo should be a slightly better version of you. You on a good day, maybe your best day. I briefly pondered the appropriateness of using one of my wedding photos. They were only twenty years out of date. Then I put the whole thing out of my mind. There was no rush.
Then the U.K. entered a national lockdown. Even if I’d wanted to, I couldn’t book a photographer, but the thought crossed my mind that a pandemic author photo had at least one advantage—the bar would be significantly lower. Most of the time during lockdown I wore a bra and brushed my teeth. Me on a good day meant I’d probably brush my hair, too. It seemed manageable. But weeks turned to months; my hair grew longer and greyer. I read another article that encouraged me to think about the message I wanted to send with my image. (Please buy my book?)
Now that I couldn’t book a photographer, I almost wanted one. My agent chimed in again. It was important to be happy with my author photo—who knew where it might be reproduced—but a talented amateur photographer was also an option.
I wasn’t sure there were any talented amateur photographers in my COVID bubble. My husband had recently been called upon to take my picture for passport renewal. Smiling was obviously prohibited—I suffered a prolonged bout of the giggles. The final image? My eyes squeezed shut, my mouth wide open, looking away. On balance, a professional seemed a better choice.
When the lockdown restrictions eased, I leapt into action. The photographers in my area mostly seemed to specialise in weddings. (Maybe I could still fit into my dress?) But I found one who also did portraits, and liked the samples on her website. She’d never taken an author photo. I’d never had one taken. A perfect match! Even better, she was free on the same day I’d booked an appointment at my hair salon. Hair? Check. Photographer? Check. Alas, unlike my wedding, this time there was no string quartet and even more disappointing, no open bar.
I chose a favourite top, applied light makeup and met the photographer outside for the surreal experience of a one-on-one photo shoot in my back garden. I followed her directions to sit, stand, lean against a wall. I stared pensively into the distance, then faked laughter. If laughter was required, I thought, maybe I should’ve booked my husband after all.
While she clicked away, the photographer asked about my novel. As I gave her my elevator pitch and mentioned my long, tortuous path to publication, I forgot to worry about how I’d look. Instead, I reflected that despite all that was awful in the world, there were still things to celebrate.
The next morning, I received an email and filled my computer screen with dozens of images of me. Scrolling idly, I wondered how I would narrow it down to one photo.
Alas, on closer inspection it was too all easy.
Why had I worn a top with cap sleeves? The beefy arms on display (surely just the camera angle?) meant many shots were quickly rejected. Likewise, the fake laughing. Lips firmly closed was definitely my better side. And it’s best to draw a soft-focus filter over the puckering in my trousers crotch in some of the photos. Cropping is your friend, my friends.
Luckily, if someone takes several dozen pictures of you, there are bound to be a handful of contenders. Examining five in greater detail, I realized what might be meant by “the message” I wanted to send. In my favourite photo, I’m standing in the shadows, beside a tree. But something about that dark background and my knowing look didn’t seem to fit with my debut novel—a light-hearted romantic comedy. (As one of my friends said, ‘Save that one for when you write a psychological thriller.’)
Like any true diva, I asked for input from my people: my sister, trusted friends and my agent. As I waited for their feedback, I was struck by the similarity between the author and wedding photo shoots. On both occasions I was happy, excited, and a bit nervous about what lay ahead. Perhaps it was no surprise that we all chose the same photo: me in front of white hydrangeas—a favourite wedding flower. If only I’d worn that dress. It even had longer sleeves.
Damhnait Monaghan is an award-winning flash fiction writer. Her novella in flash The Neverlands won Best Novella in the 2020 Saboteur Awards. Her debut novel New Girl in Little Cove—a light-hearted fish out of water tale—is out now with Harper Collins. A German edition will be published in early 2022. Find out more at www.damhnaitmonaghan.com
Tagged: author photos, publishing, self-consciousness
Oh man. The pain is real, isn’t ? I let “my people” pick. Honestly, I don’t like pictures of myself at all. Don’t you wish we could just let our words speak for themselves?
As a reader, I do like seeing author photos. I don’t know why! But yes the pain is real.
Found this to be endearing and funny. Love the final photo! Love the flowers! You did well. But the angst, how difficult.
Thank you so much Morgan.
Loved your photography journey during lockdown. Whenever you going to see your picture, you are going to think of lockdown times of dilemma.
Great picture. Congratulations on your debut novel. Job well done!
Thank you!
Started my day with this, and it made me smile. Congrats on the book…and on overcoming your photo anxieties
Thank you. Glad it made you smile.
Now here’s a topic that should stir up some lively discussion in our writers’ schmoozing circles! It’s been a while since the pipe-in-hand, herring-bone jacket poses were the vogue. I do like the way the shot you posted has an informal air to it, maybe because of the flowers, rather than a formal feel. This is somebody I’d trust to tell me a story.
Thanks!
Thanks for the author photo tips! I will be needing one soon. Yours is perfect! Looks natural and friendly.
Thank you and good luck with your own shoot!
Love this! I just had my debut memoir published this year, and went through a similar photo journey. From then on, I’ve paid special attention to author photos on every book I see…and often wish I’d pulled off a more professional look! But having my photo taken has always been a least-favorite activity…..Congrats on your book, and your photo is lovely, cap sleeves and all.
Thanks so much Marilyn and congratulations on your debut memoir.
This made me smile and laugh plus I learned something! Congrats on your debut novel!!
I’m glad it made you smile. And thank you.