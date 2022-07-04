Spoiler Alert: A Comic

July 4, 2022 § 1 Comment

By Ali Solomon

We are pleased to share a literary-themed comic chronicling the delicate and often frustrating challenge of discussing books without ruining the reading experience for others.

Click the link below to view the entire comic in PDF form:

https://brevity.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/spoiler-alerts-ali-solomon.pdf

Ali Solomon is a writer/cartoonist from Queens, NY who contributes regularly to the New Yorker. Her book, I Am ‘Why Do I Need Venmo’ Years Old, was published by Running Press (Hachette) this past summer, and her collection of essays and cartoons, I Love(ish) New York City, is forthcoming this fall from Chronicle.

