Haiku Series: On Waiting for Acceptance
August 2, 2017 § 8 Comments
By Carla Sameth
Sunlight sings birds float
Splatting against my window
Draw curtain, no more
Me: stare computer
Like moth drawn to blinking light
Nothing found inbox
Green giants sway languid
Bold trees unafraid sweep sky
Writer waits for “yes”
Sorry not for us
Wonder: then who am I for?
”No” writer splats hard
Lives for burst of “yes”
Sad wish for public reward
Facebook posts Twitter tweets
Trees stand still waiting
You love me as is
Breeze soothes your warm hands
Fingers remember
Writer doesn’t need label
But words need a home
Striving for answer
Claim we are worth something more
Write: I am enough
Carla Sameth has an MFA in Creative Writing (Latin America) from Queens University. Her work has appeared in several anthologies and publications such as Brain, Child; Full Grown People; Mutha Magazine; Longreads, Narratively; Tikkun; Angels Flight Literary West; Pasadena Weekly; Entropy, Hometown Pasadena and La Bloga. Carla was selected as fall 2016 PEN In The Community Teaching Artist, and was recently awarded a Poet Fellowship with the Martha’s Vineyard Institute for Creative Writing. She teaches at the Los Angeles Writing Project (LAWP), Secondary Writing Institute at CSULA. She also teaches creative writing to incarcerated youth through WriteGirl. She is a member of the Pasadena Rose Poets, and presented as part of their first annual “Poetry Within Reach” series via an NEA grant in summer 2016. Previously she “brought home the oatmeal” as a single mom, running her PR firm, iMinds PR.
And the rest of us benefit from Carla’s striving for acceptance. Thank you!
Great Poem Ma’am. We are glade to your thought.
Good superb
I think I’m getting to poetry because of this blog!
I recommend the website AllPoetry! It’s a place for anyone and everyone who likes poetry to explore new, old, famous, and amateur poets!! I’ve been using the site casually to read and get writing prompts since I was in 6th grade!
Thank you for the tip I greatly appreciate it!
I love that line “nothing found inbox” it hit me in like three different ways as a reread the piece. So beautiful ♥️
Way to go, Carla! So glad your fingers remember “words need a home.”