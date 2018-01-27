Matador Review Call for Submissions

Alternative art and literature magazine The Matador Review is now accepting submissions for the Spring 2018 publication. We publish poetry, fiction, flash fiction, and creative nonfiction, inviting all unpublished literature written in the English language (and translations that are accompanied by the original text) as well as many forms of visual art. The call for submissions will end February 28, 2018.

We are also seeking submissions for our arts and culture corner, The Matador Post. We’re seeking articles which surround the following cultural topics: Television, Film, Music, Politics, Video Games, and Sex and Love.

The Post exists to ignite cultural discussion and share ideas from seasoned creatives. It operates as its own entity, separate from The Matador Review, yet affiliated with its core intent: to become “a cultural conservationist for the alternative world” and “advocate for a progressive attitude.” Writers should take risks that are interesting and provocative. The Post is brand new, and thus it calls for experimentation.

When asked by author Angela Yuriko Smith what we’re looking for, Editor-in-Chief JT Lachausse replied:

“We want what you haven’t seen. Allow me to be dramatic: Imagine that every piece of art is represented by a stone. Many stones make up the mountains and buildings, but even more hide beneath the surface. We are so familiar and fond of the overground rocks, but in the caves and oceans-deep, there are stories that tell things wildly. Desperately, furiously, without great laborious sanitizing or editorial puncturing.”

More information on both The Matador Review and The Post can be found at our submissions page.

Those interested in submitting to The Matador Review can send their work to editors@matadorreview.com. Those interested in submitting to The Matador Post can send their work to contact@matadorreview.com.

We can also be found on Twitter and Facebook.