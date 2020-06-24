See the Book Trailer for The Best of Brevity

June 24, 2020 § 3 Comments


The Best of Brevity: Twenty Groundbreaking Years of Flash Nonfiction launches in November 2020, featuring 84 of the best-loved and most memorable reader favorites from our first 20 years, collected in print for the first time. The collected memoirs, narratives, lyric essays, braided essays, hermit crabs, and hybrids offer an unparalleled diversity of style, form, and perspective for those interested in reading, writing, or teaching the flash nonfiction form.

Preordering begins in mid-August, but you can have a sneak preview now by watching the book trailer posted by the brilliant publishers at Rose Metal Press.

Book Trailer for The Best of Brevity

Have a look, and in a few short months, have a book!

 

 

§ 3 Responses to See the Book Trailer for The Best of Brevity

  • theschmetterling says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:33 am

  • janpriddyoregon says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Yes, that is the book I would assign if I were still teaching. I used Brevity throughout my college lit and composition courses. Before that I was using it with my high school students. Both the creative nonfiction essays and the craft essays are invaluable. There is a university education in your pages. Thank you!

  • Michael Lewis says:
    June 24, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Very exciting!!! Can’t wait to purchase a copy!

