The Value of No
August 25, 2023
By Marjie Alonso
I’m taking a course on how to get pieces published. I’m doing this because the longer I’m a full-time writer, the less I write. Though I claim no expertise, this seems bad. I recognize I have a problem to solve.
In my previous life I was an expert in animal behavior, and in that world we understood something called a rate of reinforcement. This refers to the number of rewards per a given unit of time, usually minutes, or even seconds.
When training a dog to sniff out contraband, or a rhino to follow a keeper to a pen, a training plan is formed with a clear end goal. The steps toward that result are then broken down into successive approximations of the skill: The rhino moves his head slightly in the keeper’s direction; the rhino shifts his body toward the keeper; the rhino takes a step toward the keeper; the rhino takes three steps toward the keeper etcetera until the entire sequence is successfully completed.
At each of these increments, the animal is reinforced with something he values: food, or a head scratch, or play. These reinforcers are plentiful, and a high rate of reinforcement garners happy, engaged learners and instructors both, and serves to send a message loud and clear.
Do this thing. It results in things you value, and the more you do it, the more valued things you will receive.
I’m not sure who’s in charge of writing, but the whole goals and reinforcers concept has clearly eluded them.
I suppose, like with goodness and flossing, the mere act of writing should be reinforcing. It is, to a certain extent. If I don’t write at all, after a while I itch and need to express myself in ways that simple conversation won’t allow, at least without eye rolls or the threat of tranquilizer darts from those around me.
It’s also harder to edit the spoken word. One rarely gets a second chance at the “pineapple on pizza” conversation, for example, if one’s initial words on the subject were, “What is with people putting canned fruit on anything, never mind pizza? Were they dropped on their heads as babies, or are they just stupid?”
“I mean, I really prefer a fresh bufala mozzarella on mine, but I’m glad you enjoy it that way,” never quite lands after the first pass.
But at least you’re getting feedback.
And so we write into a void, and we join groups of other writers who all share in the joke that writing is a singular, entrancing torment. If we’re really lucky, people will appreciate us when we’re dead. They’ll appreciate us most if we died by means of self-injury, physical or mental disease, or at least something isolating and congenital.
Some intrepid souls write a lot, completing piece after piece from op-eds to essays to entire books. Some of those people even get them published, and they do so by submitting their work to publishers and agents with the full expectation that, in all likelihood, they’ll be turned down. Most of the work most people submit is turned down.
What, my trainer behaviorist brain cries out, the fuck is this?
In what universe do tens of thousands of people devote hundreds of thousands of hours of hard, careful work, and then muster up the courage to present it for approval, only to be usually told no? And then go do it again?
This outlook might be a clue to my waning productivity.
So I’m taking a course on how to submit, and hopefully get pieces published. The instructor doesn’t tell us to write pieces to publish, she tells us to write pitch letters for those pieces, real or imagined. Though massively talented, she’s not someone who in my previous field would have been called a “positive trainer.” She says things like, “no” and “cut it” and “stop talking.”
And we hang on her every word, and hope she’ll vaguely mortify us, next. She gives no-nonsense marching orders. If she rejects our assignment, it means she’s looked at our work.
I submitted something to a publication yesterday, and I’ll submit this when I’m done with it. Deciding to take this course has resulted in me writing more in the last week than I’ve been able to write in the last six.
It’s given me the courage to stop avoiding rejection, and understand the value of no. It means that someone’s there on the other side of the page
Marjie Alonso is a former executive director of small international nonprofits, where she promoted evidence-based education, developed professional standards, and acted as a “civilian-to-scientist” facilitator in all things animal behavior and training. Recently retired, she now writes full-time, which means spending her days telling the stories she loves to tell.
YES!
Thanks!
Love me, hate me. Just please don’t ignore me.
And now for a less cynical response. Marjie, heads are nodding everywhere this morning, and you said it so beautifully: indeed we’re all just a tangled mess of wishful thinking, fear of rejection (or does rejection make you try harder?), susceptibility to intermittent gratification and, God forbid, sunk costs. What’s worse, by the way, hearing no or saying it to someone? I have a poem for you by my poet friend, Maya. It’s called “The Final No.” It’s about her mother. Let me know if you want me to send it along to you. And thanks for this deeply impactful and brutally honest essay.
I’d love that, thank you! And thanks so much for taking the time to comment.
The Final No
She wants to die, is determined
to terminate the life of the body,
body not broken, but bent, leaden, disobedient,
obedience we don’t notice, don’t detect
until connect breaks down
and downward pulls harder, gravity empowered.
Power of up, of lift, drifts, flees
and fleet she is no more, is not.
So much not of her former self.
And who is self that can’t?
Can’t hear, can’t walk, can’t sing,
sing the song of her long life, a song that lifted,
lifting spirit so high it had to be tugged down,
but down now dominates, earth pulls harder.
Impact harder when she falls,
falling is her fear (not breakage–
though she would break her age with her fierce hands)
but hands have gone to bone and thinnest silk.
*
She is dying to die, and will defy
the defiant heart that beats the one/ two dance
(Ah–she danced the tango with Roberto once!
Once she was a fragile child. . .)
but child again? Not that! Agains accrue
like cheese accrues mold and harder rind,
thoughts repeat in merry-go-round,
round till circle closes down. Her shot to call.
She calls to say it’s time to stop all that sustains,
maintains, remakes the flesh each day,
day by day she will say no,
deny the body’s demands,
demands served these 90 years,
years that make a tunnel with a tiny end–
the end she stretches her hand toward
to ward off what is worse.
The journey worse than she can know
but knowing could stop the no
and no thing can be given dominion now
but this final act of will: the now’s no that is her yes.
November 2022
Oh my – this is exquisite. Thank you for sharing this. I’ll read it many times.
You made me smile. Thanks for that. Yes, a “no”means someone looked and took the time to let me know.
Here’s to all the “nos” that tell us we’re being heard!
Okay, one more tidbit and then I’ll stop regardless of reinforcement. My writing coach is very generous and prolific with track changes. I love them all. But here’s my favorite: “nope, nope, nope.”
That’s hysterical – and never stop on my account. You’re very reinforcing. 🙂
It’s given me the courage to stop avoiding rejection, and understand the value of no. It means that someone’s there on the other side of the page🤗.
Absolutely nailed the ending. Loved it.
Thank you!
You nailed it. And keep going back for more nos. The yeses are hiding behind them.
Thank you! And that’s a great way to look at it.
Just want to join the chorus of “yesses” to this great piece, Marjie. And to thank Margaret for the poem. Glad I showed up to read this today!